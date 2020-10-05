Chesterfield fruit hunter bags peerless pawpaw

While it may not have the same cachet of conquest as bagging a 10-point buck or landing a five-pound bass, picking a 13-ounce pawpaw has its own rewards.
And this year's king of the patch is Robert Wolkowitz of Chesterfield, who recently reigned victorious in the "Picking Up Pawpaws" contest sponsored by the Missouri State Parks.
Officially, Wolzowitz's winning entry tipped the scales at 13.7 ounces.
The contest was coordinated through the Bennett Springs State Park nature center in Lebanon.
Conservationists say the sweet pulp of the pawpaw — the official state fruit of Missouri — can be eaten raw, with the taste described as a cross between a mango and a banana.
Pawpaws grow on trees — the largest fruit trees in North America, thank you very much — and can reach up to six inches in length. They are normally found in river valleys with deep, moist soil.
The fruit also has quite a long and relatively illustrious history, which is how four cities in the U.S. ended up with the name Pawpaw:
Food websites report that the first evidence of their consumption came in 1541, when Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto recorded Native Americans eating them in the Mississippi Valley.
Even more impressive ingestion-wise is the fact that Meriwether Lewis and William Clark were known to partake of the fruit on their Corps of Discovery journey to the west.
And like any fishing honey hole or hunting hotspot, prime pawpaw patches apparently are kept a secret:
Wolkowitz declined to name the exact location where he made his prize-winning find, other than to say it was "somewhere in St. Louis County."
