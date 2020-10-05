Chesterfield fruit hunter bags peerless pawpaw

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

While it may not have the same cachet of conquest as bagging a 10-point buck or landing a five-pound bass, picking a 13-ounce pawpaw has its own rewards.

And this year's king of the patch is Robert Wolkowitz of Chesterfield, who recently reigned victorious in the "Picking Up Pawpaws" contest sponsored by the Missouri State Parks.

Officially, Wolzowitz's winning entry tipped the scales at 13.7 ounces.

The contest was coordinated through the Bennett Springs State Park nature center in Lebanon.

Conservationists say the sweet pulp of the pawpaw — the official state fruit of Missouri — can be eaten raw, with the taste described as a cross between a mango and a banana.

Pawpaws grow on trees — the largest fruit trees in North America, thank you very much — and can reach up to six inches in length. They are normally found in river valleys with deep, moist soil.

The fruit also has quite a long and relatively illustrious history, which is how four cities in the U.S. ended up with the name Pawpaw: