Christian radio KLJY grabs No. 2 spot behind KSHE in ratings

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Radio-ratings watchers will not be surprised that classic rock KSHE (94.7 FM) yet again stood atop the Nielsen ratings mountain for the STL market.
But few likely would have guessed the No. 2 spot would go to a Christian radio station for the October ratings period.
KLJY (99.1 FM), a Gateway Broadcasting operation, finished in second place, with a rating of 7.7. That put them behind KSHE and its 9.6 rating, but ahead of Hubbard St. Louis' adult hits WARH (106.5 FM), in third place with a 7.2 rating.
The ratings are representative of the percentage of a market’s total radio listeners (12 and older) that a station gets between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week.
Two other music stations repeated their No. 4 and No. 5 finishes from September: adult contemporary WFUN (96.3 FM), an Audacy station with a 6.8 rating; and alternative rock KPNT (105.7 FM), another Hubbard station, which came in at 6.7.
Finishing in the Nos. 6-10 slots were: classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM); adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM); news/talk KMOX (1120 AM); sports/talk WXOS (101.1 FM); and Top 40 KSLZ (107.7 FM).
In the monthly tussle between country music stations, WIL (92.3 FM) came in at No. 12, with a rating of 4.4. That edged out KSD (93.7 FM), which clocked in at No. 13 with a 4.2 rating.
STL is the 24th largest radio market in the nation.
