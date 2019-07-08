The National Churchill Museum at Westminster College in Fulton holds the honor of being the only museum in Missouri to win a "GEMmy."
The plaudits come from the Midwest Travel Journalists Association, a group of travel-industry leaders and journalists in 13 Midwestern states.
Elizabeth Granger, the group's awards coordinator, said the honor often is given to smaller museums in "out-of-the-way destinations that are overshadowed by venues with a larger public familiarity."
Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the museum is dedicated to commemorating the life of former British Prime Minister Winston S. Churchill.
It was established in 1969 on the Westminster campus, where Churchill delivered his famous “Iron Curtain” speech in 1946.
In nominating the museum, a press released noted that association member Carla Waldemar of Minnesota called the museum “a global treasure."
Waldermar wrote, "To think that such an important moment in history was ignited by the words of Churchill in this tiny Missouri town is really quite amazing."