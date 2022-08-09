Cindy Preszler will return to KSDK for guest weather gig

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Cindy Preszler — one of the more popular TV meteorologists in recent St. Louis small-screen history — will be back in our fair burg, and on the air, Wednesday at KSDK (Channel 5).

For the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts, Preszler will join Scott Connell, now the reigning chief meteorologist at the station, to deliver the climate news.

"Even after all these years, we’re still a team." Preszler said in a press release.

Preszler watched the weather at KSDK from 1998 to 2016, eventually rising to the rank of chief meteorologist. After (sort of) retiring, she kept an eye on St. Louis skies through her website, "Weather STL."

Then in 2019, Preszler landed a job as a television meteorologist in Fort Myers, Florida. And she has since moved on to WFOR (Channel 4) in Miami.

Also in her career, she has filled in as a weather reporter on both "The Today Show" on NBC and "CBS This Morning."

Preszler will remain in town on Thursday to take part in a special event at the Missouri History Museum that celebrates KSDK's 75th anniversary.

"Local News. Lasting Impact,” will feature a cocktail hour 5:30 p.m., featuring current and former KSDK personalities. The station's main news anchors, Anne Allred and Mike Bush, will moderate a panel discussion at 6:30 p.m.

Originally known as KSD, the station made its debut on Feb. 7, 1947. Not only was it the first station in STL, it was just the eighth station in the U.S. and the second west of the Mississippi River.

KSD’s original owner was the Pulitzer Publishing Co., which also once owned the Post-Dispatch. It is now owned by Tegna.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the event from Sugarfire Smokehouse.