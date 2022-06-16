Cinema St. Louis chooses new executive director

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Cinema St. Louis has a movie aficionado as its new executive director.

Bree Maniscalco has been named by the organization's board of directors to replace longtime chief Cliff Froehlich.

Maniscalco will officially take the helm on July 1.

The organization runs a quartet of film festivals in STL, the most well-known being the St. Louis International Film Festival, or SLIFF.

The others are the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase, QFest St. Louis and the Classic French Film Festival. It also put on other film series, screenings and special events.

A Salt Lake City native, Maniscalco has been involved with the St. Louis movie group for 15 years, and has been its development director since 2018. She served on its board from 2014 to 2017.

Previous to her cinematic employment, Maniscalco has worked for the Susan G. Komen Foundation, the Westport Playhouse and the Central Institute for the Deaf. She has a master's degree in nonprofit management from Washington University.

Bree is married to Pete Maniscalco, director of publicity for the STL office of Allied Integrated Marketing, which orchestrates many of the movie promotions and critics' film screenings in the area.

Their Crestwood home was the subject of a 2017 feature in the Post-Dispatch, which noted that they had their first date at the Art Hill outdoor movie series in Forest Park, and that they were married in 2016 at the Tivoli theater in the Delmar Loop.

