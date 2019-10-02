Certain to make the abiding "where did you go to high school" question even more pointed, here is a list of the best public secondary schools in the STL metropolitan area.
The rankings are from Niche.com, a website that offers reviews of U.S. colleges, schools, neighborhoods and companies.
First things first. STL dominated the Missouri rankings, placing nine of its secondary schools in the top 10, and 13 in the top 15.
Also, the Rockwood School District managed to get all four of their high schools in the top 10, and the Parkway School District got all of its four secondaries in the top 15.
Clayton High finished in the No. 1 spot, followed in order by Parkway Central, Ladue, Lafayette and Kirkwood.
Here are the rest of the STL high schools in the top 10: Parkway West (6), Rockwood Marquette (7), Rockwood Summit (9) and Rockwood Eureka (10).
The lone non-STL school to make the top 10 was Columbia Rock Bridge, at No. 8.
Here are the others in the top 15: Parkway North (11), Lindbergh (12), Pattonville (13) and Parkway South (15). Columbia Hickman slipped in and got the No. 14 ranking.
The rankings are based on statistics from the U.S. Department of Education and include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality and reviews from students and teachers.