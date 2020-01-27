Clayton, Ladue lead area for earning graduate degrees

If you want to know where the smart people live in STL, we can't help.
But if you're curious which part of our metropolitan area has the most people with graduate degrees, we've got you covered.
Our friends at United States Zip Codes have issued a report that lists the number of graduate degrees (anything past a bachelor's degree) by ZIP code.
And the winner is — 63105.
That ZIP code mostly covers Clayton, with a sliver of St. Louis city west of Forest Park. The reports states that slightly more than 45% of the residents have graduate degrees.
In second place was 63124, generally the Ladue area, which has a graduate-degree rate of about 42%.
While a Kansas City ZIP code, south of the Country Club Plaza area, grabbed the No. 3 spot, our mighty metro picked up most of the rest of the top 10:
At No. 4 is 63141 (Creve Coeur), followed by 63005 (Chesterfield); 63117 (Richmond Heights); 63131 (generally Town and Country/Frontenac).
After an eighth-place finish for another K.C. area, STL grabbed Nos. 9 and 10: 63130 (University City); and 63144 (Brentwood).
Overall, STL has 14 of the top 20 ZIP codes, which included four K.C. areas and one each from Columbia and Springfield.