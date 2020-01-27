Clayton, Ladue lead area for earning graduate degrees

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If you want to know where the smart people live in STL, we can't help.

But if you're curious which part of our metropolitan area has the most people with graduate degrees, we've got you covered.

Our friends at United States Zip Codes have issued a report that lists the number of graduate degrees (anything past a bachelor's degree) by ZIP code.

And the winner is — 63105.

That ZIP code mostly covers Clayton, with a sliver of St. Louis city west of Forest Park. The reports states that slightly more than 45% of the residents have graduate degrees.

In second place was 63124, generally the Ladue area, which has a graduate-degree rate of about 42%.

While a Kansas City ZIP code, south of the Country Club Plaza area, grabbed the No. 3 spot, our mighty metro picked up most of the rest of the top 10:

At No. 4 is 63141 (Creve Coeur), followed by 63005 (Chesterfield); 63117 (Richmond Heights); 63131 (generally Town and Country/Frontenac).