 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clayton native lauded for work on 'green' buildings
0 comments

Clayton native lauded for work on 'green' buildings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lights are shining on the aptly named Sara Greenwood, a Clayton native who is picking up plaudits for her work in the "green building" industry.

A 1995 graduate of Clayton High, Greenwood recently was recognized as a LEED Fellow by Green Business Certification Inc. (LEED stands for "leadership in energy and environmental design.")

Sara Greenwood

Sara Greenwood (Photo by Greenwood Consulting Group)

She is the founder of Greenwood Consulting Group, a Kansas City business that specializes in environmentally friendly development.

Some of Greenwood's higher-visibility projects include the new KCI airport terminal; Grand Place, the former Kansas City Star building; and the aquarium at the Kansas City Zoo.

A University of Vermont graduate, she also has worked on projects at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the MGM CityCenter in Las Vegas.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: ‘Do you believe in miracles?’ Remembering the hockey history made on this date

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports