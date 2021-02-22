Clayton native lauded for work on 'green' buildings

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Lights are shining on the aptly named Sara Greenwood, a Clayton native who is picking up plaudits for her work in the "green building" industry.

A 1995 graduate of Clayton High, Greenwood recently was recognized as a LEED Fellow by Green Business Certification Inc. (LEED stands for "leadership in energy and environmental design.")

She is the founder of Greenwood Consulting Group, a Kansas City business that specializes in environmentally friendly development.

Some of Greenwood's higher-visibility projects include the new KCI airport terminal; Grand Place, the former Kansas City Star building; and the aquarium at the Kansas City Zoo.

A University of Vermont graduate, she also has worked on projects at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the MGM CityCenter in Las Vegas.

