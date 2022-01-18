 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Comedian Nikki Glaser cuts song honoring late Bob Saget
  • Joe Holleman

Provided to YouTube by DistroKid

Former STLer Nikki Glaser has stepped away from her usual comedy routine to release a song honoring Bob Saget, the heralded comedian who died earlier this month.

"Song For Bob" became available Friday on Instagram, where Glaser originally posted an item announcing the song's release.

Now, the 3:27-minute-long song is available now on a variety of music-streaming sites such as Spotify and YouTube.

In the Instagram post, the stand-up standout said, "Here's a song about the world's friend, Bob Saget.

"It was just for fun and to see if I could do it and I didn't intend to release anything because I'm so new to this," Glaser wrote. "But then (Saget died) and this song materialized and I'm proud of it."

Saget, best known as the star of "Full House" and host of "America's Funniest Home Videos," was found dead on Jan. 9 in his Florida hotel room. He was 65.

One of the Glaser's verses says:

"The king of fatherhood, someone to trust; when I was down, you brought me up — full of life, and beautiful."

Glaser, 37, was born in Cincinnati and grew up in Des Peres. She graduated in 2002 from Kirkwood High School.

