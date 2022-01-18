Comedian Nikki Glaser cuts song honoring late Bob Saget

Provided to YouTube by DistroKid

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Former STLer Nikki Glaser has stepped away from her usual comedy routine to release a song honoring Bob Saget, the heralded comedian who died earlier this month.

"Song For Bob" became available Friday on Instagram, where Glaser originally posted an item announcing the song's release.

Now, the 3:27-minute-long song is available now on a variety of music-streaming sites such as Spotify and YouTube.

In the Instagram post, the stand-up standout said, "Here's a song about the world's friend, Bob Saget.

"It was just for fun and to see if I could do it and I didn't intend to release anything because I'm so new to this," Glaser wrote. "But then (Saget died) and this song materialized and I'm proud of it."

Saget, best known as the star of "Full House" and host of "America's Funniest Home Videos," was found dead on Jan. 9 in his Florida hotel room. He was 65.

One of the Glaser's verses says: