Comedian scoops praise on STL ice cream, record stores

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger isn't the only celeb waxing positive about STL after making a recent visit.

Comedian/actor Marc Maron had some nice things to say last week about our mighty metro.

Maron, who has a large podcast following, wrote on his blog that he enjoyed a number of STL attractions when he was in town Sept. 16-18 for some comedy shows.

"The lady who owns Clementine’s Ice Cream (Tamara Keefe) showed me around the city and let me have some ice cream and I was ready to move there," he wrote, before moving past his sweet tooth.

"The museums and zoo are free. Free outdoor concerts. Beautiful parks. Great coffee and food," he noted.

"I did go to one of the most amazing record stores I’ve ever been in. Euclid Records is a marvel. The other store I went to was Vintage Vinyl, another place with a tremendous stock of actual old records.

"I bought a lot of vinyl," Maron stated, obviously.

Not all of his review, however, was positive. "The catch is, you’re in Missouri. That’s a big crazy, right-wing, Christian catch," he said.

"But the ice cream is very good."

