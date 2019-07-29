St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green will be gone to Texas soon to pick up some praise.
Women in Public Finance has named Green as the winner of the 2019 Founders' Award for Lifetime Achievement, to be presented at the group's conference Sept. 26 in Austin, Texas.
"To be in public service and represent the taxpayers is a true labor of love," Green said in a statement.
The award is given to women who have served more than 10 years in public finance and who have "consistently demonstrated skill, drive, integrity and vision."
Green has been the city's chief fiscal officer since she was appointed in 1995. In 1997, she was the first woman ever elected to the office.