Making good on her word, U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, Illinois, has pushed the federal government to take a tighter rein on Metro East flooding problems.

On Wednesday, Budzinski got Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan to commit to appointing a coordinator to oversee the flooding and sewage crisis in Cahokia Heights.

In a visit to the Post-Dispatch earlier this month, the first-term congresswoman, whose district includes portions of Madison and St. Clair counties, said the problem was high on her list of priorities and intended to push the issues with federal officials.

She also noted that U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, was "laser-focused" on sorting out the issue.

Budzinski secured the promise from the EPA during a hearing of the House Agriculture Committee.

"Unfortunately, this is a two-decade problem that local, state and the federal government have not been able to solve,” Budzinski said, then asked if the EPA would appoint a coordinator "to ensure that infrastructure upgrades can be made as soon as possible.”

Regan responded, "You have my commitment to do that."

As part of a recent court filing, residents have cited 91 documented instances of sewage coming out of government-owned pipes and into their homes, Budzinski said.

Budzinski noted that an EPA coordinator can coordinate responses from various governmental agencies and ensure that funds are better disbursed.