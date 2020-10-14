Conservative news site sues two, including St. Louis Treasurer Jones

A confrontation in June at the statue of St. Louis in Forest Park is still being fought — now in the form of a libel suit against St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones and activist Umar Lee.
The plaintiff in the suit is the Gateway Pundit, a conservative news publication, and its publisher, James Hoft. The suit was filed last week in St. Louis County Circuit Court.
Hoft's suit alleges that after his publication began promoting a prayer service at the statue, Jones and Lee made public remarks that were financially damaging to his publication.
He is asking for at least $50,000 from each defendant for "libel and injurious falsehood."
The prayer service arose shortly after Lee, fellow activist Mosi Sidiqi and local restaurateur Ben Poremba began a petition drive to have the statue removed, claiming it represents racism and oppression.
The service was started by those who feel the statue's religious symbolism is too important for it to be removed.
The suit alleges that Lee made comments on social media which linked prayer service supporters to "white Christian nationalists" and sympathizers of the Proud Boys right-wing group. It also states that Lee described the Gateway Pundit as "the local St. Louis KKK chapter."
As to Jones, the suit alleges she posted on Twitter on June 26 that the prayer service was an "alt-right/KKK rally."
In the suit, Hoft denies any connection to the groups Lee and Jones mentioned.
Both Jones and Lee declined to comment about pending litigation.
John Burns, Hoft's attorney, said no hearings on the lawsuit have been scheduled.
At the June 27 prayer service, about 200 people total attended from both sides of the issue.
At some point, police said a 37-year-old statue supporter was slapped in the head several times by a protester. Later, a 34-year-old St. Louis man was charged with four counts of fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor.
The statue of King Louis IX of France, formally the "Apotheosis of St. Louis," is a copy of one that greeted visitors to the 1904 World’s Fair.
