Conservative news site sues two, including St. Louis Treasurer Jones

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A confrontation in June at the statue of St. Louis in Forest Park is still being fought — now in the form of a libel suit against St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones and activist Umar Lee.

The plaintiff in the suit is the Gateway Pundit, a conservative news publication, and its publisher, James Hoft. The suit was filed last week in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

Hoft's suit alleges that after his publication began promoting a prayer service at the statue, Jones and Lee made public remarks that were financially damaging to his publication.

He is asking for at least $50,000 from each defendant for "libel and injurious falsehood."

The prayer service arose shortly after Lee, fellow activist Mosi Sidiqi and local restaurateur Ben Poremba began a petition drive to have the statue removed, claiming it represents racism and oppression.

The service was started by those who feel the statue's religious symbolism is too important for it to be removed.