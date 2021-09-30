Cori Bush, Brittany Packnett named 'social champions' by Ebony

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Two local figures will be among the lauded when Ebony honors its "Power 100" in October.

U.S. Rep Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, and activist Brittany Packnett have been named in the roster of "African American movers and shakers" that cuts across a variety of professions.

Both Packnett and Bush were selected for the honor roll in the "social champion" award. The 100 will be recognized at a ceremony Oct. 23 in Los Angeles.

Bush, who has generated headlines for participating in a number of protests and sit-ins, was elected to the U.S. Congress in 2020, upsetting longtime incumbent William Lacy Clay.

Most recently, she has been front and center by introducing legislation aimed at halting evictions for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Packnett became well known in 2016 as a Ferguson protester and then later was appointed to the Ferguson Commission.

She is vice president of social impact at BET and host of the podcast "Undistracted." Also, she is the co-founder of Campaign Zero, which aims to end police violence.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.