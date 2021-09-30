 Skip to main content
Cori Bush, Brittany Packnett named 'social champions' by Ebony
Cori Bush, Brittany Packnett named 'social champions' by Ebony

Two local figures will be among the lauded when Ebony honors its "Power 100" in October.

U.S. Rep Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, and activist Brittany Packnett have been named in the roster of "African American movers and shakers" that cuts across a variety of professions.

Both Packnett and Bush were selected for the honor roll in the "social champion" award. The 100 will be recognized at a ceremony Oct. 23 in Los Angeles.

Cori Bush

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., at August rally supporting a nationwide eviction moratorium. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

Bush, who has generated headlines for participating in a number of protests and sit-ins, was elected to the U.S. Congress in 2020, upsetting longtime incumbent William Lacy Clay.

Most recently, she has been front and center by introducing legislation aimed at halting evictions for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brittany Packnett

Brittany Packnett poses following her talk at the Ethical Society of St. Louis at 9001 Clayton Road, June 13, 2019. “No matter where I'm speaking, my job is to educate and teach truth that moves people to action,” Packnett said. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com

Packnett became well known in 2016 as a Ferguson protester and then later was appointed to the Ferguson Commission.

She is vice president of social impact at BET and host of the podcast "Undistracted." Also, she is the co-founder of Campaign Zero, which aims to end police violence.

