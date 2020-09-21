Cory Stark will replace Steve Savard on KMOV nightly news

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With the financially forced departure of nightly news anchor Steve Savard, KMOV (Channel 4) now will move forward with familiar faces in new time slots.

Cory Stark, who had been anchoring earlier newscasts and reporting at night, will join Samantha Jones as the co-anchor on the marquee 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts, station manager James "JD" Sosnoff said Monday.

A St. Louis native and Marquette High grad, Stark started at KMOV as a night-side reporter in November 2013.

The Jones-Stark pairing also will helm the station's 5 p.m. edition, and Jones will fly solo for the 4 p.m. newscast.

Claire Kellett, who had been anchoring the afternoon reports, will move to mornings to take the place of Marissa Hollowed, a three-year station veteran who also was let go Thursday.

Kellett will join Maurice Drummond on the morning newscasts, which now will start one-half hour later, at 4:30 a.m., Sosnoff said.