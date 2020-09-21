Cory Stark will replace Steve Savard on KMOV nightly news

With the financially forced departure of nightly news anchor Steve Savard, KMOV (Channel 4) now will move forward with familiar faces in new time slots.
Cory Stark, who had been anchoring earlier newscasts and reporting at night, will join Samantha Jones as the co-anchor on the marquee 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts, station manager James "JD" Sosnoff said Monday.
A St. Louis native and Marquette High grad, Stark started at KMOV as a night-side reporter in November 2013.
The Jones-Stark pairing also will helm the station's 5 p.m. edition, and Jones will fly solo for the 4 p.m. newscast.
Claire Kellett, who had been anchoring the afternoon reports, will move to mornings to take the place of Marissa Hollowed, a three-year station veteran who also was let go Thursday.
Kellett will join Maurice Drummond on the morning newscasts, which now will start one-half hour later, at 4:30 a.m., Sosnoff said.
Also, Sosnoff said the shifts that had been covered by meteorologist Meghan Danahey, another Thursday casualty, will be filled by the remaining meteorologists: Steve Templeton, Kent Ehrhardt, Kristin Cornett and Matt Chambers.
A Parkway North High and Northwest Missouri State grad, Savard had been a fixture of local media, both at KMOV and as the radio play-by-play announcer for the St. Louis Rams NFL franchise from 2000 through the team’s 2015 departure. He joined the station as sports director in 1994 and then became a news anchor in 2013.
Savard was one of about 16 people let go by KMOV, part of a wider cutting of 130 positions by KMOV's parent company, Meredith Corporation. The layoffs were attributed to the company's large loss of advertising due to the pandemic and ensuing recession.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.