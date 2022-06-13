 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Country station 'The Bull' lays off midday host Gail Austin

“The Bull” got the horns in the latest round of radio layoffs at iHeart Media.

Industry publication All Access reported that Gail Austin, the midday host at country music station KSD (93.7 FM) has been jettisoned from her job of four years. Austin hit local airwaves in 2018 after working in Jacksonville, Florida, and in Columbus, Ohio.

KSD is one of two major country-music stations in STL, along with WIL (92.3 FM). Both stations regularly finish in the top 10 in monthly radio ratings.

The publication already had reported of iHeart layoffs in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Tampa and Jacksonville. The company operates about 860 stations and has its headquarters in San Antonio.

Along with KSD in the STL market, iHeart also operates several other local stations, including hip-hop KATZ (100.3 FM), soft rock KLOU (103.3 FM), conservative talk KTLK (104.9 FM), pop hits KSLZ (107.7 FM) and gospel music KATZ (1600 AM).

