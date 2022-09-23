County Council ethics committee continues probe into medical marijuana

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Five people tied to a conflict-of-interest probe into St. Louis County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy should watch their mail next week — specifically to keep an eye out for a set of written questions about their involvement with Clancy and the medical marijuana industry.

The letters were mailed out Thursday, said Councilman Mark Harder, R-7th District, chair of the council’s ethics committee.

The five people targeted by the letters are the same people who refused to attend a Sept. 6 meeting of the committee:

Steven Tilley, a marijuana lobbyist and former speaker of the Missouri House; Winston Calvert, former chief of staff to County Executive Sam Page; Stephen Hiotis, a lawyer at the Summer Compton Wells firm; a representative of VG S. Lindbergh LLC, the dispensary that benefited from Clancy’s work; and Shelby Partridge, the “whistleblower” who told the council in July about Clancy’s work.

Clancy, a Democrat who represents the 5th District, earned about $4,500 in the summer of 2019 by writing grant applications for a company seeking a license. At the same time, Clancy also was an active participant in council discussion and was a strong supporter of measures beneficial to the marijuana industry.

Clancy has denied that her actions constituted a conflict of interest.

On a related note, Page’s office delayed for another month a Sunshine Law request by the Post-Dispatch for copies of emails sent during a five-month period by Calvert, who played a role in getting Clancy her work with the law firm.

The request was made Aug. 16. Page’s office initially said the request would be filled Sept. 19. Late in the afternoon of Sept. 19, Page’s office said the request could not be fulfilled until Oct. 19.