County councilwoman pushed for pot code limits while working for marijuana industry

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

St. Louis County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy publicly fought for zoning measures favored by the marijuana industry at the same time that she privately helped a medical marijuana company apply for state licenses.

Records from two 2019 meetings of council’s Public Improvements Committee, of which Clancy was not a member, show she was a vocal participant in both proceedings. Council members are allowed to attend and participate in any committee meeting, although they do not cast votes unless they are on the committee.

The meetings were on July 16 and Aug. 6, 2019. Clancy performed her marijuana work from late June to at least Aug. 7, 2019.

Clancy was paid about $4,500 by the Summer Compton Wells law firm in Frontenac for writing portions of applications that a company submitted to the state for a medical marijuana dispensary license.

Her decision not to disclose her marijuana-related work while she acted on pending legislation is being examined for possible conflicts of interest by the County Council’s ethics committee.

According to minutes from the July 16, 2019, meeting, Clancy warned her colleagues that if they required larger buffer zones — the amount of distance between a marijuana location and churches, schools and daycare centers — the county would be at a competitive disadvantage and at risk of “leaving revenue on the table.”

The marijuana industry generally prefers smaller buffer zones, giving operators more options for finding locations for their businesses. Applicants are required to list a specific address on their applications.

She also told the committee that her office had taken part in work groups that another county body — the Planning Commission — held to help create the ordinance, the minutes show.

Toward the end of the meeting, Clancy stressed there was “some urgency” in taking action on the ordinance.

That original draft ordinance from the county planning commission called for 300-foot buffers. The public improvements committee wanted 1,000-foot buffers and sent the draft back to planners.

By the next committee meeting, on Aug. 6, the buffers had been set by planners at 500 feet in a new draft ordinance. Clancy highlighted the fact that the county was within its rights to adopt smaller buffers than the 1,000 feet set by the state.

Then, later in that meeting, she questioned the propriety of the committee sending a draft ordinance back to planners with a specific recommendation, such as 1,000-foot buffers.

“So you’re saying that this is something that happens time to time?” Clancy asked county planner Jacob Trimble.

After Trimble replied that it was, Clancy asked, “Would you say it’s common for it to happen?”

Clancy did not disclose her marijuana work during the meeting, the minutes and a video show.

The County Council gave final approval to the marijuana zoning ordinance, with 1,000-foot buffers, on Sept. 14, 2019. Clancy voted against it, saying the larger buffer zones were a hardship on patients and marijuana companies.

Text messages and email released

Clancy’s work for the marijuana industry came to light when Shelby Partridge, a former project manager who hired Clancy at the law firm, released text messages and an email to the Post-Dispatch. That information also was submitted to the council’s ethics committee.

Texts between Clancy and Partridge show that after the Aug. 6 committee meeting, Clancy texted Partridge to tell her about the committee’s rejection of the 500-foot compromise.

“This is a major setback,” Clancy wrote.

In a text exchange the next day, when Partridge asked again about the committee’s action, Clancy said, “Everything fell apart last night.”

The company Clancy worked on behalf of, VG-S. Lindbergh LLC, did obtain a state license for a dispensary in unincorporated south St. Louis County.

Several months after the County Council adopted the marijuana zoning ordinance, on Jan. 1, 2020, lobbyist Steve Tilley contributed $500 to Clancy’s political organization.

Tilley, a former Missouri House Speaker and close ally of Gov. Mike Parson, is the lobbyist for Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association (MoCann), the state’s largest medical marijuana trade group.

When asked in a telephone interview why she did not ask the County Counselor’s office for an opinion, Clancy said the question of her work being a conflict of interest was a personal matter.

In a statement sent after the interview, Clancy said, “To be clear: I have no financial interest in the medical marijuana industry. My consulting work was for a law firm only, and I was paid by the firm. I had no interactions whatsoever with anyone from the medical marijuana industry.”

She also said that she welcomed a review of the matter and that she has followed “all appropriate ethical and legal rules.”

The statement said questions about her marijuana work are being “driven simply by political motives designed to harm the integrity of the county administration during a volatile political season.”