County election commissioner joins Press Club board

Public relations veteran Peggy Barnhart has been named to the board of the St. Louis Press Club.

Barnhart has been a member of the St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners since 2017. Her term expires in January.

Most recently she worked for the American Red Cross as communications and government relations director.

She also has served on the communications staff of two Republican U.S. senators from Missouri, Christopher "Kit" Bond and James M. Talent.

A graduate of Northwestern University's journalism school, some of Barnhart's freelance writing has appeared in the Post-Dispatch.

