County parks starts new bicycle challenge program
County parks starts new bicycle challenge program

Grant's Trail

Portion of the Grant's Trail in south St. Louis County

 Harry Jackson Jr.

So you're one of the thousands who bought bicycles in 2020 to kill some corona shutdown time, just to find yourself looking for places to ride in 2021.

Well, the St. Louis County Department of Parks and Recreation has a suggestion: "10/10 Bikes."

The park's pedal pushers have set up a series of rides for those of the two-wheel inclination, with 10-mile rides at 10 of the county's parks.

There are PDF maps (which can be downloaded) of each trail available on the program's website. The trails are at the following parks:

Spanish Lake; Bella Fontaine; St. Vincent; Creve Coeur Lake; Al Foster; Simpson; Grant’s Trail; Jefferson Barracks; Queeny; and Cliff Cave.

(Note: Road bike riders should be advised that some of the trails are not paved, but are composed of crushed gravel/limestone.)

Each trail includes a sign and unique hole-punch to track your progress. Once you have visited all 10 trails, exchange your punch card for a prize that can be picked up at the Affton Community Center, 9801 Mackenzie Road.

