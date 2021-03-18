County parks starts new bicycle challenge program

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

So you're one of the thousands who bought bicycles in 2020 to kill some corona shutdown time, just to find yourself looking for places to ride in 2021.

Well, the St. Louis County Department of Parks and Recreation has a suggestion: "10/10 Bikes."

The park's pedal pushers have set up a series of rides for those of the two-wheel inclination, with 10-mile rides at 10 of the county's parks.

There are PDF maps (which can be downloaded) of each trail available on the program's website. The trails are at the following parks:

Spanish Lake; Bella Fontaine; St. Vincent; Creve Coeur Lake; Al Foster; Simpson; Grant’s Trail; Jefferson Barracks; Queeny; and Cliff Cave.

(Note: Road bike riders should be advised that some of the trails are not paved, but are composed of crushed gravel/limestone.)

Each trail includes a sign and unique hole-punch to track your progress. Once you have visited all 10 trails, exchange your punch card for a prize that can be picked up at the Affton Community Center, 9801 Mackenzie Road.

