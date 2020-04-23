You are the owner of this article.
Courtney Landrum back on STL radio at 'The Arch'
Courtney Landrum back on STL radio at 'The Arch'

Courtney Landrum

Courtney Landrum (Photo by Hubbard Radio)

Less than five months after being let go by KYKY (98.1 FM), longtime STL radio ray Courtney Landrum is back on the air — at competing WARH (106.5 FM).

As she did at her last gig, Landrum is running "The Courtney Show" in the weekday morning-drive slot, 6 to 10 a.m. Her first day on the air at "The Arch" was Monday.

Joining Landrum as co-hosts are Brandon "Brando" Luttman and Chris Convy — brother of Tim Convy, who was part of Landrum's team at KYKY.

Landrum was jettisoned in early December from KYKY, which is owned by Entercom Communications. WARH is owned by Hubbard Radio.

