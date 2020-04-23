Courtney Landrum back on STL radio at 'The Arch'

Joe Holleman
Less than five months after being let go by KYKY (98.1 FM), longtime STL radio ray Courtney Landrum is back on the air — at competing WARH (106.5 FM).
As she did at her last gig, Landrum is running "The Courtney Show" in the weekday morning-drive slot, 6 to 10 a.m. Her first day on the air at "The Arch" was Monday.
Joining Landrum as co-hosts are Brandon "Brando" Luttman and Chris Convy — brother of Tim Convy, who was part of Landrum's team at KYKY.
Landrum was jettisoned in early December from KYKY, which is owned by Entercom Communications. WARH is owned by Hubbard Radio.
