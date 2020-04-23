Courtney Landrum back on STL radio at 'The Arch'

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Less than five months after being let go by KYKY (98.1 FM), longtime STL radio ray Courtney Landrum is back on the air — at competing WARH (106.5 FM).

As she did at her last gig, Landrum is running "The Courtney Show" in the weekday morning-drive slot, 6 to 10 a.m. Her first day on the air at "The Arch" was Monday.

Joining Landrum as co-hosts are Brandon "Brando" Luttman and Chris Convy — brother of Tim Convy, who was part of Landrum's team at KYKY.

Landrum was jettisoned in early December from KYKY, which is owned by Entercom Communications. WARH is owned by Hubbard Radio.

