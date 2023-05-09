Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After a career of helping people through government service, longtime St. Louis politico and advocate for the homeless Bill Siedhoff will get his name above a door.

On May 18, the north city outreach center of the St. Louis Crisis Nursery will be renamed as the “William F. Siedhoff Family Empowerment Center.”

A ceremony is slated for 3 p.m. at the outreach nursery, 2433 North Grand Blvd.

“Very few people are as dedicated to improving the lives of children and families as Bill Siedhoff,” said DiAnne Mueller, chief executive of St. Louis Crisis Nursery, adding that the renaming is a “wonderful way to recognize all the good this remarkable man has done.”

Saying he was “honored and humbled” by the renaming, he noted that “so many struggling families have been helped here, so much good has been done here, and so many lives have been improved by the people and services in this building.”

Siedhoff noted that he has established a foundation which will assist nonprofit agencies, including the crisis nursery, in their efforts to support children and families in need.

Before retiring in 2014, Siedhoff spent 13 years as director of Human Services for St. Louis. Before that, he served as director of the Missouri Division of Family Services and deputy chief of the state Department of Social Services.

While with the city, Siedhoff made news for his battles with the Rev. Larry Rice and the New Life Evangelistic Center over the two men’s differing approaches to providing homeless services.