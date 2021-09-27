 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crown Candy gets shout, but no visit, from Mick Jagger
0 comments

Crown Candy gets shout, but no visit, from Mick Jagger

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rolling Stones open American tour, pay tribute to drummer

Mick Jagger, from left, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during the "No Filter" tour at The Dome at America's Center, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in St. Louis. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

 Amy Harris

Andy Karandzieff, owner of Crown Candy Kitchen, talks about the shock he experienced while attending the Rolling Stones concert in St. Louis on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 when Mick Jagger gave the restaurant's BLT a shout out from the stage. Video by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

After posting a social media shot Friday of himself in front of the Gateway Arch, Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger also gave some shout-outs to St. Louis locations during the band's Sunday night concert.

As reported by P-D music critic Kevin C. Johnson in his review of the show, Ol' Mick name-dropped City Museum, Ted Drewes and Crown Candy.

"I don't have any pictures because I'm pretty darn sure he was never in this store," said Andy Karandzieff, owner and chief jerk at the 108-year-old soda fountain and ice cream shop in Old North St. Louis.

Karandzieff said his best guess is that the band, under some indistinct name, ordered food Friday afternoon during rehearsals.

"I was here all day Friday, and we did get a large order — about 20, two dozen sandwiches and a bunch of ice cream and shakes — that wasn't from one of our usual 'large order' customers."

And as much as he appreciated the mention from the stage, Karandzieff said he would have loved to have met Jagger in person.

"I mean, I don't care how big of a hat he would've worn," Karandzieff said. "I'm pretty sure I'd recognize Mick Jagger regardless of any disguise."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: County Executive Sam Page announces a new mask mandate

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News