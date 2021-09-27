Crown Candy gets shoutout, but no visit, from Mick Jagger

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After posting a social media shot Friday of himself in front of the Gateway Arch, Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger also gave some shout-outs to St. Louis locations during the band's Sunday night concert.

As reported by P-D music critic Kevin C. Johnson in his review of the show, Ol' Mick name-dropped City Museum, Ted Drewes and Crown Candy.

"I don't have any pictures because I'm pretty darn sure he was never in this store," said Andy Karandzieff, owner and chief jerk at the 108-year-old soda fountain and ice cream shop in Old North St. Louis.

Karandzieff said his best guess is that the band, under some indistinct name, ordered food Friday afternoon during rehearsals.

"I was here all day Friday, and we did get a large order — about 20, two dozen sandwiches and a bunch of ice cream and shakes — that wasn't from one of our usual 'large order' customers."

And as much as he appreciated the mention from the stage, Karandzieff said he would have loved to have met Jagger in person.