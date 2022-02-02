Curdling news: St. Louis so-so on cheese-loving list

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

But did they count provel?

When it comes to cheese, St. Louis is none too fond — due to our lack of "cheese-related community events."

The listers at lawnstarter.com have placed our curd-loving burg at No. 75 of the largest 181 cities in the U.S. in their take on the "Best Cities for Cheese Lovers."

Fear not, we did well when it comes to the quality of the cheese available, finishing at No. 25 on the list. We also finished in the top half of the group when it came to access (No. 55) and affordability (No. 83).

But it seems that we prefer to enjoy our cheese in solitude, as we slid way down on the cheese board in the aforementioned "community events" category — No. 147 of of the field of 180.

The compilers define these as "cheese-related events," "cheese-tasting classes" and "cheese and wine meet-up groups." (Guess they didn't count book clubs either.)

Most of our major-city neighbors fared better than us, including a No. 1 ranking for Chicago. Others were Kansas City (29), Louisville (36), Indianapolis (44) and Cincinnati (47).

Trailing us are Nashville, Tennessee (100), Springfield, Missouri (120) and Memphis (147).

And while Chicago holds the top spot on the list, the No. 181 slot goes to Salinas, California.

