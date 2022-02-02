Cynthia Prost leaving Arts and Education Council

After 14 years at its helm, the Arts and Education Council reports that Cynthia Prost will be stepping down as the organization's president and chief executive officer.
During her tenure, which will end in July, Prost orchestrated the purchase of the Centene Center for the Arts, the council's arts incubator located in Grand Center.
She also expanded funding to include education grants for teachers and helped create a leadership roundtable. In all, Prost and her team raised more than $40 million, the council reports.
Under her leadership, the organization picked up numerous plaudits, including a Missouri Arts Award for Philanthropy and a David Rockefeller Partnership Award.
In a statement, council chair Curtis Cassel said, "Her legacy is that she led A&E through a transformative change that will shape our work and this community for decades to come."
The council now will conduct a search for a successor, led by Cassel and chairperson-elect Debbie Marshall.