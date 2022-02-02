Cynthia Prost leaving Arts and Education Council

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After 14 years at its helm, the Arts and Education Council reports that Cynthia Prost will be stepping down as the organization's president and chief executive officer.

During her tenure, which will end in July, Prost orchestrated the purchase of the Centene Center for the Arts, the council's arts incubator located in Grand Center.

She also expanded funding to include education grants for teachers and helped create a leadership roundtable. In all, Prost and her team raised more than $40 million, the council reports.

Under her leadership, the organization picked up numerous plaudits, including a Missouri Arts Award for Philanthropy and a David Rockefeller Partnership Award.

In a statement, council chair Curtis Cassel said, "Her legacy is that she led A&E through a transformative change that will shape our work and this community for decades to come."

The council now will conduct a search for a successor, led by Cassel and chairperson-elect Debbie Marshall.

