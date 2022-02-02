 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cynthia Prost leaving Arts and Education Council

  • 0
Cynthia Prost

Cynthia Prost (Photo by Arts & Education Council)

After 14 years at its helm, the Arts and Education Council reports that Cynthia Prost will be stepping down as the organization's president and chief executive officer.

During her tenure, which will end in July, Prost orchestrated the purchase of the Centene Center for the Arts, the council's arts incubator located in Grand Center.

She also expanded funding to include education grants for teachers and helped create a leadership roundtable. In all, Prost and her team raised more than $40 million, the council reports.

Under her leadership, the organization picked up numerous plaudits, including a Missouri Arts Award for Philanthropy and a David Rockefeller Partnership Award.

In a statement, council chair Curtis Cassel said, "Her legacy is that she led A&E through a transformative change that will shape our work and this community for decades to come."

People are also reading…

The council now will conduct a search for a successor, led by Cassel and chairperson-elect Debbie Marshall.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News