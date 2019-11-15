Subscribe for 99¢

Tip of the cap to Danielle Kain, who has been named as the Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis.

Danielle, a 16-year-old junior at MICDS High School who plans to become an aerospace engineer, has been a member of the Ferguson club for eight years.

Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year Danielle Kain, with KSDK's Rene Knott, at the club's awards banquet Nov. 8 at the St. Louis Club. (Photo by Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis)

The winners was announced at the Great Futures Gala, held Nov. 8 at the St. Louis Club. With KSDK (Channel; 5) host Rene Knott as the emcee, the soiree raised more than $500,000, organizers said.

The other finalists in the competition were Kahalia Adams, Alex Mugisha and Fatuma Euli.

