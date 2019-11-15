Tip of the cap to Danielle Kain, who has been named as the Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis.
Danielle, a 16-year-old junior at MICDS High School who plans to become an aerospace engineer, has been a member of the Ferguson club for eight years.
The winners was announced at the Great Futures Gala, held Nov. 8 at the St. Louis Club. With KSDK (Channel; 5) host Rene Knott as the emcee, the soiree raised more than $500,000, organizers said.
The other finalists in the competition were Kahalia Adams, Alex Mugisha and Fatuma Euli.