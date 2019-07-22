One of the cornerstones of STL native Danny Meyer's restaurant empire is involved in a lawsuit with a high "woke" factor.
A former employee of the Gramercy Tavern in New York has filed a gender discrimination suit over being required to wear a "male-specific uniform, including garments like a tie."
Gramercy Tavern is part of Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group, which operates a number of popular New York area restaurants.
A 1976 graduate of John Burroughs High, Meyer also is the founder and chief executive of Shake Shack, which has more than 200 locations — including one in the Central West End.
According to the industry publication Restaurant Hospitality:
"The plaintiff, Engels Coca, a 31-year-old former host who identifies as gender nonspecific, worked for just two months last year at the New York City fine-dining restaurant ..."
The lawsuit contends that the restaurant "treated males and females differently and specifically imposed different uniforms and grooming standards based on sex/gender," the publication reported.
The lawsuit further claims that forcing Coca to wear the standard male uniform created a "hostile work environment."