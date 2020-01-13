Deadline soon for tickets to arts council's annual banquet

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The clock is ticking to get your tickets to the 2020 St. Louis Art Awards, being presented for the 29th year by the Arts and Education Council.

The soiree is at the Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta Hotel. Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. in the Lindell Room, with dinner and the awards ceremony starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Khorassan Ballroom.

The 2020 honorees include three men who will receive lifetime achievement awards: Stages co-founders Jack Lane and Michael Hamilton, and artist/teacher Solomon Thurman Jr.

Jazz pianist Adam Maness will be honored as a collaborator for the arts, and teacher Nikki Spotts of Shaw Visual and Performing Arts Elementary School will be recognized as the arts educator of the year.