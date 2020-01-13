Deadline soon for tickets to arts council's annual banquet

The clock is ticking to get your tickets to the 2020 St. Louis Art Awards, being presented for the 29th year by the Arts and Education Council.
The soiree is at the Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta Hotel. Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. in the Lindell Room, with dinner and the awards ceremony starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Khorassan Ballroom.
The 2020 honorees include three men who will receive lifetime achievement awards: Stages co-founders Jack Lane and Michael Hamilton, and artist/teacher Solomon Thurman Jr.
Jazz pianist Adam Maness will be honored as a collaborator for the arts, and teacher Nikki Spotts of Shaw Visual and Performing Arts Elementary School will be recognized as the arts educator of the year.
The Ambassadors of Harmony, an a cappella group, and the Pulitzer Arts Foundation will be lauded for excellence in the arts. The Employees Community Fund of Boeing St. Louis will be recognized as "champion for the arts."
The Ambassadors of Harmony also will provide some of the evening's entertainment, along with The 442s, a group that will have STLer Brian Owens as a special guest. The evening's emcee will be artist Andrea Purnell.
The arts council serves more than 70 arts-related organizations in 16 counties in Missouri and Illinois.
Tickets will be on sale until Jan. 23. For tickets or more information, call 314-289-4009 or go to keeparthappening.org.