Decorated World War II bombardier celebrates 100th birthday
Decorated World War II bombardier celebrates 100th birthday

Everyone's favorite 99-year-old World War II bombardier is now everyone's favorite 100-year-old bombardier.

Ralph Goldsticker Jr. of Creve Coeur gathered on Tuesday with a roomful of his usual suspects — which included about a dozen bridge-playing pals and six other veterans — to cut the century-mark cake at Pietro's restaurant in south St. Louis.

"I even went and got my car washed before the party," Goldsticker said, then explained. "It had tree sap on it that I wanted to get off."

Goldsticker said he is happy to have marked several milestones that he had set in years past.

Ralph Goldsticker Jr.

Former World War II bombadier Ralph Goldsticker Jr., who turned 100 this week (Photo by Susan Zimmerman)

"My first goal was to make it to the new century, the new millennium; I was 78 for that. Then it was 96, because that's how long my mother lived," he said.

Now that he's hit 100, he's playing it one calendar at a time. He did say he'd like to make it to 102, because that's when his current driver's license expires.

But in the early 1940s, Goldsticker did not worry about making to his next birthday, just to the next day.

Goldsticker endured 35 combat missions shoved into the glass nose cone of a B-17 bomber, "Deuces Wild," which flew 35 missions over Europe, including two on D-Day.

For his devotion, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the French Legion of Honor and six other medals.

Creve Couer's Ralph Goldsticker, Jr., and the French embassy's Consul General

Ralph Goldsticker Jr., 93, of Creve Coeur, and the French embassy's Consul General Olivier Serot Almeras, after Almeras awarded Goldsticker the French Legion of Honor medal for World War II service, on May 22, 2015. (Photo by Chuck Raasch, Post-Dispatch) 

After the war, Goldsticker moved to Clayton and worked into his 70s as a clothing company sales representative. His wife, Helen, a kindergarten teacher, died in 2012 at age 86.

In an interview Friday, Goldsticker noted that he had to call off his Friday bridge game (he also plays on Wednesdays and Thursdays) because relatives were arriving from across the country.

"We're going to have 31 people for a party this weekend," he said. "And I'm looking forward to seeing all of them."

