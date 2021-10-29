Decorated World War II bombardier from Creve Coeur celebrates 100th birthday

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Everyone's favorite 99-year-old World War II bombardier is now everyone's favorite 100-year-old bombardier.

Ralph Goldsticker Jr. of Creve Coeur gathered on Tuesday with a roomful of his usual suspects — which included about a dozen bridge-playing pals and six other veterans — to cut the century-mark cake at Pietro's restaurant in south St. Louis.

"I even went and got my car washed before the party," Goldsticker said, then explained. "It had tree sap on it that I wanted to get off."

Goldsticker said he is happy to have marked several milestones that he had set in years past.

"My first goal was to make it to the new century, the new millennium; I was 78 for that. Then it was 96, because that's how long my mother lived," he said.

Now that he's hit 100, he's playing it one calendar at a time. He did say he'd like to make it to 102, because that's when his current driver's license expires.

But in the early 1940s, Goldsticker did not worry about making to his next birthday, just to the next day.