Delmar Loop landmark Blueberry Hill celebrates 50th anniversary

Joe Edwards shows off his sequins in front of his daughters Hope and Christine Edwards, right, while talking with entertainment reporter Ja’Quis Hardin as Edwards arrives at Blueberry Hill to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a party in the Delmar Loop on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022.
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
A 50th anniversary is the stuff of stretch limos — and that’s precisely how
Joe Edwards arrived at the bash Thursday night to celebrate his half century of all the beer, darts and rock ’n’ roll he’s served up at Blueberry Hill.
“I’m having a great time,” Edwards said after pulling up in a long white Cadillac to greet a couple of hundred or so revelers on hand to mark the special date for the Delmar Loop watering hole in University City.
One special guest was Blues goalie
Jordan Binnington, who presented Edwards with a No. 50 hockey jersey (Binnington’s number).
Blueberry Hill owner Joe Edwards, left, receives an autographed jersey from St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington (Photo courtesy of St. Louis Blues)
Another was pioneering pilsner
producer , who came with his wife, Tom Schlafly Ulrike Schlafly, to thank Edwards for his efforts.
“Joe was the first bar owner to sell our beer,” said Schlafly, a lawyer who is an active board member for the St. Louis Public Library and St. Louis Art Museum.
Blueberry Hill owner Joe Edwards, left, with St. Louis Brewing Co. founder Tom Schlafly at the 50th anniversary party Thursday night for the Delmar Loop tavern (Photo by Ulrike Schlafly)
“After we got started (in 1991), we approached three places: Blueberry Hill, Cardwell’s in Clayton and the Trainwreck Saloon in Rock Hill,” he said. “They all said ‘yes,’ but Joe was the first.”
Schlafly also noted that his tie, bedecked with peace signs, “might even be older than Blueberry Hill.”
A handful of STL celebs also sent video tributes to mark the occasion, including
Jon Hamm, John Goodman, Bob Costas and Andy Cohen.
And the road goes on, as this weekend is the 50th annual
Blueberry Hill Open Dart Tournament. Competition began Friday night and it runs through Sunday.
