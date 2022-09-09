 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Delmar Loop landmark Blueberry Hill celebrates 50th anniversary

  • 0
Blueberry Hill turns 50 in the Loop

Joe Edwards shows off his sequins in front of his daughters Hope and Christine Edwards, right, while talking with entertainment reporter Ja’Quis Hardin as Edwards arrives at Blueberry Hill to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a party in the Delmar Loop on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022.

A 50th anniversary is the stuff of stretch limos — and that’s precisely how Joe Edwards arrived at the bash Thursday night to celebrate his half century of all the beer, darts and rock ’n’ roll he’s served up at Blueberry Hill.

“I’m having a great time,” Edwards said after pulling up in a long white Cadillac to greet a couple of hundred or so revelers on hand to mark the special date for the Delmar Loop watering hole in University City.

One special guest was Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, who presented Edwards with a No. 50 hockey jersey (Binnington’s number).

Blueberry Hill owner Joe Edwards, left, and St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington

Blueberry Hill owner Joe Edwards, left, receives an autographed jersey from St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington (Photo courtesy of St. Louis Blues)

Another was pioneering pilsner producer Tom Schlafly, who came with his wife, Ulrike Schlafly, to thank Edwards for his efforts.

People are also reading…

“Joe was the first bar owner to sell our beer,” said Schlafly, a lawyer who is an active board member for the St. Louis Public Library and St. Louis Art Museum.

Joe Edwards, left, with Tom Schlafly

Blueberry Hill owner Joe Edwards, left, with St. Louis Brewing Co. founder Tom Schlafly at the 50th anniversary party Thursday night for the Delmar Loop tavern (Photo by Ulrike Schlafly)

“After we got started (in 1991), we approached three places: Blueberry Hill, Cardwell’s in Clayton and the Trainwreck Saloon in Rock Hill,” he said. “They all said ‘yes,’ but Joe was the first.”

Schlafly also noted that his tie, bedecked with peace signs, “might even be older than Blueberry Hill.”

A handful of STL celebs also sent video tributes to mark the occasion, including Jon Hamm, John Goodman, Bob Costas and Andy Cohen.

And the road goes on, as this weekend is the 50th annual Blueberry Hill Open Dart Tournament. Competition began Friday night and it runs through Sunday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News