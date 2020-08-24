Dig this: St. Louisans cherish their garden time

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The results are in: St. Louisans like to play in the dirt.

Yard-care company Lawnstarter puts St. Louis city at No. 8 on its list for “Best Cities for Urban Gardening.”

Our fair burg just happens to be the northernmost city in the list’s top 10, which looked at the largest 150 cities in the U.S. It also was the highest-ranked city that was not in Florida or California.

The listing notes that while we are “better known for beer and baseball, St. Louis earned an eighth-place ranking on our list.”

Cities were judged on 11 different metrics in two general categories: Climate and gardening activity.

St. Louis ruled the activity category, placing No. 1 overall and also first in the subcategory of number of community gardens per capita and No. 8 for number of nurseries and garden stores per capita.

And that’s a good thing because as the listing points out about St. Louis: “It didn’t make it there because of its climate.”