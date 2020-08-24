 Skip to main content
Dig this: St. Louisans cherish their garden time
Beautiful day to prune

Lamorne Cooper prunes knockout roses outside the Golden Grocer along the 300 block of Euclid on Tuesday, July 30, 2013, in St. Louis. "Usually I am sweating. This time last year it was so hot.  It's just a beautiful day to be outside," said Cooper, who works for Bowood Farms, who tends to several city gardens in the Central West End.   Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

The results are in: St. Louisans like to play in the dirt.

Yard-care company Lawnstarter puts St. Louis city at No. 8 on its list for “Best Cities for Urban Gardening.”

Our fair burg just happens to be the northernmost city in the list’s top 10, which looked at the largest 150 cities in the U.S. It also was the highest-ranked city that was not in Florida or California.

The listing notes that while we are “better known for beer and baseball, St. Louis earned an eighth-place ranking on our list.”

Cities were judged on 11 different metrics in two general categories: Climate and gardening activity.

St. Louis ruled the activity category, placing No. 1 overall and also first in the subcategory of number of community gardens per capita and No. 8 for number of nurseries and garden stores per capita.

And that’s a good thing because as the listing points out about St. Louis: “It didn’t make it there because of its climate.”

In that area, we finished a lowly No. 115 in the category that looked at things such as average yearly rainfall and sunshine, temperatures and length of growing season.

When it comes to other nearby major cities, Cincinnati was the only one to give us a run for our money. The Queen City finished No. 16 overall.

Then there is a big drop-off to our other major Midwest neighbors: Memphis, Tennessee (88); Nashville, Tennessee (93); Indianapolis, (105); Kansas City, Missouri (114); Louisville, Kentucky (121); and Chicago (144).

Florida is the state above all others. Miami, Orlando and Tampa finished in the top three slots and had five of the top 10 cities. (California had two.)

The worst city for urban gardening? Anchorage, Alaska.

