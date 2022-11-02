Dignitaries laud opening of Holocaust museum in Creve Coeur

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It was a celebration for a museum that arose from atrocity and delivered by dedication.

With about 170 people in attendance Wednesday — with several guests being Holocaust survivors — the ribbon was officially cut for the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum in west St. Louis County.

Technically, the event was a reopening of sorts. A Holocaust museum had been in the Jewish Federation building since 1995. That was closed in 2020 because of COVID-19, and remained closed while the new, considerably larger structure was built.

The guests of honor were survivor Gloria Kaplan Feldman and her family, which lost many relatives in the Holocaust.

Feldman’s daughter, Cheryle Feldman Atkin, said the museum underscores society’s obligation to insure that “anti-semitism, bigotry and hatred are eliminated.”

One speaker was U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-2nd District, who said she was proud of the role she played in securing about $1 million in grant money for the project.

Wagner also underscored her support of Israel, saying Jews “must be allowed to live in peace ... in their own sovereign state.”

The biggest laugh of the morning came courtesy of Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, who told the audience, “I’m not a politician by trade, I’m a car dealer — and that probably gives most people comfort.”

Kehoe, a Republican, said efforts to develop the museum enjoyed bipartisan support in the state Legislature. He singled out state Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, and state Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, for sponsoring laws that set aside one week each April to teach Missouri students about the Holocaust.

Both Kehoe and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page lauded state Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, who has represented the area in both legislative houses.

Page recalled being at the site in 2019 when plans for a new museum were proposed. This new museum, he said, will show visitors that “the past is not just our past, but also a guide for our future.”

Also speaking were two Jewish Federation of St. Louis executives, board chair Greg Yawitz and chief executive Brian Herstig.

The heartiest applause came when Rabbi Jeffrey Stiffman delivered a Hebrew blessing and attached a traditional mezuzah to a museum doorpost.

Said Stiffman, “We live, and we shall live.”