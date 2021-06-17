Documentary about Perry County caves airs next week

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Nature lovers looking to take a deep dive into area caves can soon check out a documentary about a number of holes in the ground about an hour from STL.

"Karst of Perry County" will air at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on WSIU (Channel 8) in Cape Girardeau. It will then be available Monday to watch on the station's website (wsiu.org).

(FYI: Karst is a topography that is characterized by underground drainage systems that contain sinkholes and caves.)

The documentary covers the 100 square miles in and around Perry County that contain thousands of sinkholes and hundreds of caves — a subject reported on in 2016 by the Post-Dispatch.

The documentary tells how this challenging terrain has led to innovation, consternation and a controversy over a small fish. It also deals with how pollution such as farm chemicals and trash have entered the system.

