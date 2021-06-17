 Skip to main content
Documentary about Perry County caves airs next week
Cave

Caver Chad McCain, of Barnhart, gazes at “The Pillars of Hercules” while leading a tour of Blackfathom River Cave in July 2015. These columns dominate the center of an auditorium that is abundantly decorated with massive flowstones. (Photo by Dave Bunnell/Under Earth Images)

 David Bunnell

Nature lovers looking to take a deep dive into area caves can soon check out a documentary about a number of holes in the ground about an hour from STL.

"Karst of Perry County" will air at 11:30 a.m. Sunday on WSIU (Channel 8) in Cape Girardeau. It will then be available Monday to watch on the station's website (wsiu.org).

(FYI: Karst is a topography that is characterized by underground drainage systems that contain sinkholes and caves.)

The documentary covers the 100 square miles in and around Perry County that contain thousands of sinkholes and hundreds of caves — a subject reported on in 2016 by the Post-Dispatch.

The documentary tells how this challenging terrain has led to innovation, consternation and a controversy over a small fish. It also deals with how pollution such as farm chemicals and trash have entered the system.

