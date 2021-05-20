 Skip to main content
Documentary about Switzer's Licorice comes to TV in June
You may have read the book, you've probably eaten the licorice, and now you can see the documentary.

"Candy Men: The History of Switzer's Licorice" — based on a book by longtime KETC (Channel 9) announcer and producer Patrick Murphy — will make its debut on that PBS station at 8 p.m. June 10.

The Murphy-Switzer Candy Co.

The Murphy-Switzer Candy Co. in the 1880s, at its original location on what is now Gateway Arch grounds. (Photo courtesy of Murphy Family)

Murphy’s great-grandfather, Joseph Murphy, co-founded the candy company with Frederick Michael Switzer Sr. in 1886. Murphy had fled Ireland in 1870 as a political refugee and eventually married Fred’s sister, Margaret.

In 1911, the business moved to its iconic 70,000-square-foot factory at 612 North First Street on Laclede’s Landing.

The company's riverfront factory, with its building-tall mural on its south face, was demolished in 2007, shortly after it was extensively damaged by a storm in 2006.

Switzer Candy Co. at night, circa 1950

Switzer Candy Co. at night, circa 1950. (Photo courtesy of Switzer Licorice Archive)

The business, which had become the nation’s leading licorice producer, quit being a family operation in the 1970s, when it was bought by Beatrice Foods. After several more ownership changes the company shut down in the mid-1990s.

In 2005, Michael Switzer of Webster Groves, a grandson of co-founder Fred Switzer, resurrected the name and operates the Switzer Candy Co. in Webster Groves.

