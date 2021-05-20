Documentary about Switzer's Licorice comes to TV in June

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

You may have read the book, you've probably eaten the licorice, and now you can see the documentary.

"Candy Men: The History of Switzer's Licorice" — based on a book by longtime KETC (Channel 9) announcer and producer Patrick Murphy — will make its debut on that PBS station at 8 p.m. June 10.

Murphy’s great-grandfather, Joseph Murphy, co-founded the candy company with Frederick Michael Switzer Sr. in 1886. Murphy had fled Ireland in 1870 as a political refugee and eventually married Fred’s sister, Margaret.

In 1911, the business moved to its iconic 70,000-square-foot factory at 612 North First Street on Laclede’s Landing.

The company's riverfront factory, with its building-tall mural on its south face, was demolished in 2007, shortly after it was extensively damaged by a storm in 2006.

The business, which had become the nation’s leading licorice producer, quit being a family operation in the 1970s, when it was bought by Beatrice Foods. After several more ownership changes the company shut down in the mid-1990s.

In 2005, Michael Switzer of Webster Groves, a grandson of co-founder Fred Switzer, resurrected the name and operates the Switzer Candy Co. in Webster Groves.

