Don Marsh tunes into 'Radioland' with latest novel

Hotcakes don't sell as fast as Don Marsh writes.

The longtime local television and radio broadcaster has just released his sixth fiction novel, "Radioland." This latest tome has an element of fantasy and time travel, a departure of sorts from his previous crime/thrillers.

This marks the sixth novel from Marsh, who made his fiction debut in September 2020 with "A Wink and a Nod."

Prior to his novel run, Marsh had written three non-fiction books, including a memoir titled "Coming of Age, Liver Spots and All."

A member of the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame, Marsh spent 27 years on television, mainly as anchor at KTVI (Channel 2) and then KDNL (Channel 30). From 2005 to 2019, he was the host of "STL On The Air" at KWMU (90.7 FM).

