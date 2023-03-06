Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The greatest female athlete of all time (aka The GOAT) just added another feather to her cap, this one from the U.S. House of Representatives.

Jackie Joyner-Kersee, the pride of East St. Louis, was recognized Friday on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to mark the end of Black History Month and the start of Women’s History Month — and Joyner-Kersee’s 61st birthday.

U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, was the driving force behind the honor.

The Democratic congresswoman, whose 13th District includes part of the Metro East area, said Joyner-Kersee has “not only broken barriers and achieved greatness, but also used (her) success to make the world a better place.”

“Throughout her life, she has used her platform to be a tireless advocate in children’s education, racial equity and women’s rights,” Budzinski told her colleagues.

In 2000, Joyner-Kersee was named in 2000 by Sports Illustrated as the greatest female athlete of all time and is in the U.S. Track and Field Hall of Fame.

After graduating from Lincoln High, Joyner-Kersee attended UCLA, where she starred not only starred in track and field but also on the Bruins’ women’s basketball team. In her career, she scored more than 1,000 points and helped the team make two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Beginning her Olympic career in 1984, Joyner-Kersee competed in four Summer Games. Overall, she won two gold medals and one silver medal in the heptathlon; and one gold and two bronze medals in the long jump.

After finishing her track career, she started the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation, which has raised millions of dollars to help youth in East St. Louis.