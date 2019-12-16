Next year, the Rev. Deborah Krause will become the first woman to serve as president of the Eden Theological Seminary.
Seminary officials announced that Krause will succeed David Greenhaw, who will step down in July after 23 years at the seminary's helm.
A Presbyterian minister, Krause has been a member of the Eden faculty since 1992 and served as the seminary’s academic dean from 2005 through 2018.
She also has been a prominent member of social justice movements in STL and led the seminary’s participation in the protests in Ferguson that followed the police officer-involved shooting death of Michael Brown in 2014.
"Eden has long served as a pillar of the progressive Christian movement," Krause said in a statement. "And I’m excited for the opportunity to help strengthen and expand its role in the months and years ahead."