Some changes are taking place, starting Tuesday, at two local publications.
The Riverfront Times has hired Liz Miller as its managing editor. She had been editor-in-chief at Feast Magazine for the last six years.
The hiring was prompted by the resignation last month of RFT editor-in-chief Sarah Fenske, who ankled the free weekly to become the editor of "St. Louis On The Air" on KWMU (90.7 FM).
Fenske's chair was taken by Doyle Murphy (who insists his editor-in-chief handle still is on an interim basis). And now, Miller has taken Murphy’s position.
In response to Miller's leaving, Feast magazine has bumped digital director Heather Riske up to the editor-in-chief position.