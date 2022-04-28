 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Education nonprofit adds to leadership team

The Little Bit Foundation, a nonprofit that helps under-resourced students in STL, has added two members to its leadership team.

Erica Driver

Erica Driver (Photo by Little Bit Foundation)

Erica Driver has been named as a vice president and Marcus Wilson is now director of donations and community relations.

"Both of them bring exceptional leadership skills, long careers in youth development and an intimate understanding" of the area's needs, said Miranda Walker Jones, who succeeded foundation co-founder Rosemary Hanley in November as chief executive officer.

Driver, a St. Louis native, spent the last 17 years as a vice president with Better Family Life. She has a bachelor's degree from Fontbonne University.

Marcus Wilson

Marcus Wilson (Photo by Little Bit Foundation)

Wilson previously worked as a vice president at Rung for Women and also as executive director of the Bayer YMCA. He also had been on the coaching staff of St. Louis University’s men's basketball team. He is a graduate of the University of Evansville.

