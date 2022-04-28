Education nonprofit adds to leadership team

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Little Bit Foundation, a nonprofit that helps under-resourced students in STL, has added two members to its leadership team.

Erica Driver has been named as a vice president and Marcus Wilson is now director of donations and community relations.

"Both of them bring exceptional leadership skills, long careers in youth development and an intimate understanding" of the area's needs, said Miranda Walker Jones, who succeeded foundation co-founder Rosemary Hanley in November as chief executive officer.

Driver, a St. Louis native, spent the last 17 years as a vice president with Better Family Life. She has a bachelor's degree from Fontbonne University.

Wilson previously worked as a vice president at Rung for Women and also as executive director of the Bayer YMCA. He also had been on the coaching staff of St. Louis University’s men's basketball team. He is a graduate of the University of Evansville.

