Ellisville police officer nabs another game-show appearance

Chuck Kraus needs a catchy nickname like "Player Patrolman," or maybe even the "Contestant Constable."

An Ellisville police officer, Kraus is scheduled to appear next week as a contestant on the new "You Bet Your Life" show, hosted by Jay Leno.

Kraus' episode will air at 1 a.m. Oct. 26 on KTVI (Channel 2). This is a resurrection of the classic game show made famous in the 1950s by comedic legend Groucho Marx.

For Kraus, this will be his third appearance — in just six years — on a national network's game show.

His first appearance was in late 2015, when he and his sister, Jenny Kraus-Smith, appeared on a special brother-sister edition of "Wheel of Fortune."

Less than two years later, he was a contestant on "$100,000 Pyramid."

When interviewed in 2017, with just two shows under his belt, Kraus submitted a full confession to his game-show capers.

“I'm a ham; I totally am," he said. "My wife, Nicole, says turning a camera on when I’m around, it’s like a moth to a flame."