The ax fell twice this week at KYKY (98.1 FM), as two on-air jocks were let go by the adult-contemporary music station.

Gone from the dial spot is Courtney Landrum, who headlined the "Courtney & Company" morning-drive show for two years. The show continued Friday with the "company" of Jen MyersKevin Berghoff, Lance Hildebrand and Tim Convy.

Also dispatched by KYKY was Jill Devine, who had been hosting the mid-morning shift.

KYKY is owned by the Philadelphia-based Entercom Comunications, which owns four other STL dial spots: KMOX (1120 AM), KNOU (96.3 FM), KFTK (97.1 FM) and KEZK (102.5 FM).

