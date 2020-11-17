Entercom names new manager for KYKY, KEZK

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Longtime radio manager Leo Baldwin has been named the new manager of KYKY (98.1 FM) and KEZK (102.5 FM).

Baldwin has more than 20 years of experience in operations and programming management.

The top local hosts on the two stations include Paul Cook and the team of Jen Myers and Tim Convy at KYKY, and Greg Hewitt and Trish Gazall at KEZK.

Prior to his new STL gig, Baldwin programmed two stations in West Palm Beach, Florida, and was operations manager for a seven-station cluster. Before that, he managed stations in Indianapolis, Honolulu and Philadelphia.

Baldwin's new job begins immediately, said Becky Domyan, general manager of Entercom St. Louis, which now operates six stations in STL.

It has two talk-radio stations, KMOX (1120 AM) and KFTK (97.1 FM), and two urban/hip-hop stations, WNOU (96.3 FM) and WHHL (104.1 FM).

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.