Entercom names new manager for KYKY, KEZK
Entercom names new manager for KYKY, KEZK

Entercom radio manager Leo Baldwin

Entercom radio manager Leo Baldwin. (Photo by Entercom Communications)

Longtime radio manager Leo Baldwin has been named the new manager of KYKY (98.1 FM) and KEZK (102.5 FM).

Baldwin has more than 20 years of experience in operations and programming management.

The top local hosts on the two stations include Paul Cook and the team of Jen Myers and Tim Convy at KYKY, and Greg Hewitt and Trish Gazall at KEZK.

Prior to his new STL gig, Baldwin programmed two stations in West Palm Beach, Florida, and was operations manager for a seven-station cluster. Before that, he managed stations in Indianapolis, Honolulu and Philadelphia.

Baldwin's new job begins immediately, said Becky Domyan, general manager of Entercom St. Louis, which now operates six stations in STL.

It has two talk-radio stations, KMOX (1120 AM) and KFTK (97.1 FM), and two urban/hip-hop stations, WNOU (96.3 FM) and WHHL (104.1 FM).

