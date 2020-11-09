Entercom to begin running STL hip-hop radio stations later this month

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Starting later this month, the radio-station chain that brings news and talk to STL will also start bringing the noise.

Entercom Communications, which operates news-talk station KMOX (1120 AM) and conservative talk KFTK (97.1 FM), has picked up two local hip-hop stations in a swap of properties, the companies reported.

Beginning Nov. 23, Entercom will operate WFUN (95.5 FM), aka "The Lou," and WHHL (104.1 FM), which is branded as "Hot 104."

As to WFUN, Entercom officials said that it will move that station's programming to 96.3 FM — a spot Entercom now operates as KNOU, a Top 40 spot known as "Now."

The swap will bring the number of Entercom stations in St. Louis to six. Along with KMOX, KFTK and the newly acquired hip-hop stations, Entercom also runs music stations KYKY (98.1 FM) and KEZK (102.5 FM).