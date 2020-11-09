Entercom to begin running STL hip-hop radio stations later this month

Starting later this month, the radio-station chain that brings news and talk to STL will also start bringing the noise.
Entercom Communications, which operates news-talk station KMOX (1120 AM) and conservative talk KFTK (97.1 FM), has picked up two local hip-hop stations in a swap of properties, the companies reported.
Beginning Nov. 23, Entercom will operate WFUN (95.5 FM), aka "The Lou," and WHHL (104.1 FM), which is branded as "Hot 104."
As to WFUN, Entercom officials said that it will move that station's programming to 96.3 FM — a spot Entercom now operates as KNOU, a Top 40 spot known as "Now."
The swap will bring the number of Entercom stations in St. Louis to six. Along with KMOX, KFTK and the newly acquired hip-hop stations, Entercom also runs music stations KYKY (98.1 FM) and KEZK (102.5 FM).
The swap will allow Entercom to dump the programming at KNOU, its lowest-rated station — No. 18 out of the 25 STL stations that subscribe to Arbitron ratings — for WFUN, which was No. 10 in the latest rankings, and for WHHL, which was No. 13.
In exchange, the Philadelphia-based Entercom will trade off one of its stations in Charlotte, North Carolina, to Urban One, a Maryland-based chain that had been operating the two STL hip-hop stations.
Entercom also will pick up radio stations in Philadelphia and Washington.
On a related note, a Christian-music broadcasting website reports that WFUN's soon-to-be-abandoned frequency (95.5 FM) will be taken over by Gateway Creative Broadcasting, which operates KJOY (99.1 FM).
The website, CMB, said Gateway will brand the new station as "Boost Radio" and will offer a format of "pop, hip hop and hope."
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.