Eric Schmitt, Missouri’s junior US senator, ‘irks’ colleagues with push for powerful committee post

Newly minted U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt is making an impression in his new job, but one that may not earn high marks in the “plays well with others” category.

Politico reported Tuesday that Schmitt has rubbed some fellow GOP members the wrong way with an attempt to grab a seat on the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee.

With a headline saying that Schmitt’s push for the seat “irks colleagues,” liberal-leaning Politico reported that “Eric Schmitt is already ruffling feathers, two days into his first work week of the new Senate.”

Politico said Schmitt went “so far as to make calls to his new colleagues ... to see if they’ll give up their spots to allow him on the panel, an unusual move for a Senate newcomer.”

Politico said Schmitt specifically contacted Republican U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

The move was not met warmly by Blackburn, who was named to the committee in 2019.

“I’m the only Republican woman on the Senate Judiciary Committee and I don’t intend to come off the committee,” Blackburn said in an interview with Politico.

Tillis also declined Schmitt’s request to step aside, Politico reported.

Complicating matters further is the fact that Missouri’s other U.S. Senator, Josh Hawley, already is a member of the committee.

GOP rules prohibit a state from having both of it senators on the committee unless the Republican senators vote to grant a waiver to the rule, the article said.

And on Wednesday, the Republicans voted not to grant the waiver, leaving Schmitt’s only recourse to be a renewed attempt to get a fellow GOP senator to step down, political publication Roll Call reported.

Schmitt’s efforts also seem to have thrown a wrench into the Senate’s internal workings.

Schmitt “now needs to make new committee assignment requests, which is expected to delay the formal organization of Senate committees into next week,” Roll Call reported.

In response, Schmitt press secretary William O’Grady told Politico: “Senator Schmitt and his team are continuing to have productive conversations as committee assignments are being worked out.”

But while Schmitt may not get the committee assignment he wants, at least he was assigned a cool desk.

In a Twitter post Tuesday, Schmitt shared an “interesting tidbit” about his new job:

Interesting tidbit.



I inherited Harry Truman’s desk on the floor. Former Missouri Sen Tom Eagleton also had the desk



I graduated from the University named after Truman — @TrumanState. Sen Eagleton gave the commencement address at my graduation 25 years ago. pic.twitter.com/WAl3EVSsZD — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) January 24, 2023

“I inherited Harry Truman’s desk on the floor. Former Missouri Sen Tom Eagleton also had the desk,” Schmitt wrote, pointing out that he graduated from Truman State University, and that Eagleton was the commencement speaker.

The desk also appears to have been used by two other U.S. senators from Missouri, John Danforth and Christopher “Kit” Bond, as well as Everett Dirksen, a legendary U.S. senator from Illinois who once said about government spending: “A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money.”