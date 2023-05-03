Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After building a successful campaign on reducing the federal government role in people’s lives, U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt now brings an acronym into the mix.

Schmitt’s “ERASER” Act — standing for “Expediting Reform And Stopping Excess Regulations” — would make it more difficult for bureaucrats to impose new rules.

A statement from Missouri’s junior Republican senator claims the legislation, his first since taking office in January, would help “rein in the administrative state and protect Missourians and Americans from overbearing federal regulations.”

The bill, which is co-sponsored by state-mate Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, takes a move from the Trump Administration and kicks it up a notch.

The specifics of the bill include a requirement that a federal administrative agency repeal three existing regulations before any new regulation takes effect.

The Trump Administration had through executive order required that two regulations be erased for every new one, an order that was repealed by the Biden administration.

Schmitt’s bill also requires that any new regulation has to be less than or equal to the cost of the repealed rules.