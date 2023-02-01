Eric Schmitt supports Trump for president, political sheet reports

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When it comes to fueling Donald Trump’s presidential reelection ride, U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Glendale, appears to be an early addition to the tank.

A story published in Politico states that Schmitt, Missouri’s former attorney general who was elected in November to the Senate, has thrown his support — without using the word “endorsement” — to the former president.

“He’s very popular in Missouri,” Schmitt said of Trump in an interview with Politico. “He’s been somebody that’s gotten the support of Missourians by big margins a couple times. He has my support.”

When asked Wednesday for further comment, Schmitt’s office responded with generally the same words:

“He’s extremely popular in Missouri, he’s been somebody that’s gotten the support of Missourians by big margins a couple of times, and I support him,” the statement said.

When it comes to the state’s other GOP Senate member, Josh Hawley, Politico notes that he and other longtime Trump allies “are not weighing in on the primary yet.”

To that point, the story notes that most Republican U.S. senators are holding back from supporting any presidential candidate — given that the GOP field likely will include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other possibilities, such as former Vice President Mike Pence; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina; and South Carolina’s former Gov. Nikki Haley.