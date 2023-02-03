Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Delayed by a week due to his own actions, U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt now has his committee assignments.

For his debut session, the Glendale GOPer will serve on the following panels: the Senate Armed Services and Commerce committees, and the Joint Economic Committee.

Armed with those assignments, Schmitt wasted no time in taking a Twitter shot at the Biden Administration about reports that a Chinese reconnaissance balloon was traveling through U.S. airspace:

I know I was just named to the Senate Armed Services Committee yesterday but I’m going to go out on a limb and say we shouldn’t have a Chinese spy balloon floating over the United States of America.



Take it down. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) February 3, 2023

The committee assignments for many senators were made last week, but some had to be delayed while Schmitt made a grab for a seat on the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee.

Schmitt’s play was problematic on several points:

The committee already was filled with longer-serving GOP senators, who refused to surrender their seats; and U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri’s other senator, was already a committee member, and the Senate’s other GOP members refused to waive an internal rule that prohibits both of a state’s senators from serving on the committee.