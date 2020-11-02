ESPN: Cardinals won two of 10 best World Series ever

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Good to see the St. Louis Cardinals were represented fairly in a recent list from ESPN, which last week ranked the 116 World Series that have been played.

Even better, we won both of the contests that made the top 10.

Our highest-ranked, at No. 5, was the 2011 seven-game victory over the Texas Rangers — known locally as the "David Freese Rocks" World Series.

The other to make the high grade, at No. 10, was the 1926 matchup against the formidable Yankees. The series went seven games and ended with Babe Ruth being thrown out stealing.

Some other high finishers: The 1934 victory over Detroit (No. 19) and the 1964 win over the Yankees (No. 21).

To read the entire list, go to espn.com/mlb.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.