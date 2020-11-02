 Skip to main content
ESPN: Cardinals won two of 10 best World Series ever
World Series Game 6

David Freese celebrates the most memorable home run in Cardinals history — his game-ending blast in the 11th inning of Game 6 of the 2011 World Series at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch file photo by Chris Lee)

Good to see the St. Louis Cardinals were represented fairly in a recent list from ESPN, which last week ranked the 116 World Series that have been played.

Even better, we won both of the contests that made the top 10.

Our highest-ranked, at No. 5, was the 2011 seven-game victory over the Texas Rangers — known locally as the "David Freese Rocks" World Series.

The other to make the high grade, at No. 10, was the 1926 matchup against the formidable Yankees. The series went seven games and ended with Babe Ruth being thrown out stealing.

Some other high finishers: The 1934 victory over Detroit (No. 19) and the 1964 win over the Yankees (No. 21).

To read the entire list, go to espn.com/mlb.

